Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to two women in Dartmouth.
The two women were walking together on North Embankment when a man, unknown to them, began to masturbate in front of them.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 8, between 2.20pm and 2.35pm.
The suspect is described as white, aged between 60 and 70-years-old, with light coloured hair which was short on the sides. He was clean shaven and wearing a ‘worn’ baseball cap. He was between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall and of a larger build, with distinctively chubby cheeks. He was wearing a dark blue waist-length jacket that was fastened with a possible high collar, with long dark trousers (possibly jogging bottoms).
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who recognises the description of the man, to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 50230296178.