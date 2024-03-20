Year 5s and 6s from Harbertonford Primary School have been going green thanks to TRESOC (Totnes Renewable Energy Society).
They visited local renewable energy sites including the Marley Wind Turbine, Dartington Solar Farm, Dartington Wood Chip Boiler and Totnes Weir Hydro.
They returned to the classroom to explore the science behind the technologies, through a series of interactive workshops.
A spokesperson from TRESOC said: “The students were really engaged and asked some fantastic questions that got everybody thinking.”
Harbertonford Primary took part in the REEL (Renewable Energy Experiential Learning) programme, funded by the Energy Redress Scheme Grant for the Energy Local Totnes Project.
Energy Local Totnes is a club for buying and selling locally generated renewable electricity at a fair price, saving local people money off their bills and paying local generators a better price.
TRESOC was formed by a group of local residents in 2007.
For more information visit: energylocal.org.uk/totnes