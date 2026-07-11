Police now believe that the attack on former MP Ann Widdecombe at her home in near Haytor occurred about 24 hours before she was found dead at her home.
In a statement released Devon and Cornwall Police the force has said that they believe the attack took place on Wednesday, July 8 at around 12.30pm and that enquiries are moving at pace for a suspect who is believed to be a white male.
Ms Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home, Widdecombe’s Rest, on Thursday, July 9 having sustained serious injuries.
A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her has been released and is no longer part of the investigation.
There is a large police presence in the small village of Haytor Vale, with a cordon in place around the property as forensic officers search for vital evidence.
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