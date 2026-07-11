A 26-year-old man arrested yesterday (Friday 10 July) on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.
The arrest formed part of a fast-moving investigation launched in response to the serious incident.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined.
“Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Officers were called to Miss Widdecombe’s home at Haytor by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July.
“Sadly, 78-year-old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries.
“Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation and are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death.
“A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene.
“The public will see a significant police presence in the area while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
“This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe at this difficult time.
“Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.
“We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime, I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.
“This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Miss Widdecombe. The family have also asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.
“We have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for information, images or footage to be submitted to us. This can be found on our website.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”
Information, images or footage can be submitted to us via our Major Incident Public Portal [MIPP]. You can also contact us via our website, quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.
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