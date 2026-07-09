A Dartmouth man has been fined after admitting assaulting a police officer and possessing cannabis.
Shane Clark, 50, of Old Mill Lane, Dartmouth, appeared at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court on June 30, where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating a police constable and possession of the Class B drug cannabis.
The court heard that Clark assaulted PC Abi Kelly at a property in Jubilee Close on March 24.
He was also found to be in possession of cannabis.
His guilty pleas were taken into account when magistrates passed sentence.
For the assault by beating, Clark was fined £200 and ordered to pay £35 in compensation to the officer.
For the cannabis possession offence, he was ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £80 victim surcharge.
The cannabis seized by police was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.
In total, Clark was ordered to pay £400.
Following the case, Inspector Ben Shardlow said assaults on police officers, “would not be tolerated”.
He added: "While policing inevitably carries risks, assaults on officers should never be accepted as an inevitable consequence of the role.
“Any attack resulting in injury to an officer is taken extremely seriously."
“Police officers are often required to respond to challenging and unpredictable situations, particularly during emergencies, where there is a risk of harm.”
"Devon & Cornwall Police remains committed to pursuing and prosecuting those who threaten, assault, or obstruct officers in the course of their duties."
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