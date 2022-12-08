The body of a man was located yesterday, (Wednesday December 7) in the Burgh Island area.
His death is not believed to be suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Formal identification is due to take place.
The family of Giles Battye, aged 47, who was last seen on Friday 2 December, has been made aware.
