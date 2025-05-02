Michelle Chubb’s parents Delvene and Dave Chubb were well known for organising charity bingo events around Totnes.
Sadly she lost her mother Delvene in July and her father was going to organise another event but sadly he too passed away in January.
Del and Dave were well-known and this helped Michelle to raise over £2,000 as she explained: “Myself and my sis Zoe said ‘let’s do a big farewell bingo as funeral for them.
“The bingo was in aid of Devon Air Ambulance which was a charity nan and grandad loved very much and would go every week to the local bingo to support.
“A massive thank you to everyone who has helped and donated for this bingo
“To all the local businesses and community for donating some amazing prizes
To Kelly Hayman-Bruce for callling the bingo, everyone who had helped behind the scenes, Michelle Rowles and Zoe Ashford who were running around most days after work collecting and sorting things to make this night happen.
Mum and dad would have been so proud off the pair off you.
“But most of all this bingo was to remember Delvene Chubb and David Chubb
“They did so much for every bingo they went to .
“They were bingo crazy.
“Grandad used to go to bingo most days and Nan would join most of these last few years .
“It has been very hard for our family loosing both Del and Dave in just under five months and we have had to pull together as a family but this bingo was to remember Del and Dave and bring back all the lovely memories at bingo we have all created.
“I’m sure it’s what they would have wanted.
“We are happy to announce we made £2115 pounds.
“We couldn’t off done it without you all.”