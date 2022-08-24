Police concerned for safety of 71 year old Margaret Murton who was reported missing yesterday
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 24th August 2022 10:40 am
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 71-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the Kingsbridge area.
Margaret Murton was seen at around 10am on Tuesday August 23 near her home address. Enquiries and searches are ongoing around the Kingsbridge area in efforts to locate her.
(Gemma Sloane )
Margaret is described as a white female, with grey permed hair, around 5ft 2ins tall and of petite build. She was wearing beige raincoat and trousers (colour unknown).
Her daughter isn’t certain she did catch the bus to Plymouth as reported earlier.
Anyone who sees Margaret or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 970 23/8/22
