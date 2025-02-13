Following on from numerous reports about badly parked vehicles at the Church Road junction on the road coming into Stoke Fleming,
Police are putting out a reminder that buses and larger vehicles have to come down these roads and people’s inconsiderate parking is making a lot of peoples lives really difficult.
Police will be doing patrols regularly around this area to hopefully reduce this risk for pedestrians and passing vehicles.
This road is also marked with double yellow lines and these are being ignored.
If you see any badly parked vehicles you can inform officers on 101.
The nearest police station to Stoke Fleming is in Kingsbridge which is the base for neighbourhood officers.