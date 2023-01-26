Kingsbridge police have announced an update on their investigation into the bandstand fire, after the structure was devastated by a blaze over the weekend.
The fire, which shocked and angered many local people, has been classified as a ‘deliberate ignition’ and is being treated as an arson investigation.
In a statement, Kingsbridge Police said: “The Kingsbridge and Salcombe Neighbourhood Policing Team have undertaken a number of enquiries as part of the investigation into the fire at the Bandstand on 22nd January. We have now interviewed 3 males and are content that, at this time, no other suspects are being sought.
“We have reviewed all of the CCTV available to us and are satisfied that we have a good understanding of what has happened and who is responsible. The next stage is for us to present the case to our partner agencies for an evidential review in order that the most proportionate and appropriate outcome is reached.
“The views of the town Council and the community will be included in our report.
"Thanks again for all of the positive responses we have received as a result of our appeals for information.”
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called out to attend a fire at 05:48 on Sunday 22nd January. We sent one pump from Kingsbridge. The firefighters used one reel to extinguish the fire which had gone into the roof of the bandstand and ignited one bench. We left the scene at 7.19.”