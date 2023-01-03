Police are increasingly concerned about highly-dangerous cable thefts in and around Ivybridge and south Dartmoor.
Live National Grid power cables and other parts of the infrastructure are being cut from pylons with angle grinders, leaving extremely dangerous high-voltage ends behind.
Police are currently investigating a total of six incidents.
The spate of thefts started in mid-December, with incidents in Plympton, Harscombe, Ivybridge and twice in the Lee Moor area.
Sector Inspector Steven Philp said: “Live power cables present an exceptional risk not only to the perpetrators of these crimes, but also innocent members of the public.
“We strongly request that members of the community do not approach any damaged or suspicious looking electrical equipment but to report immediately to the police.
“The staff from the National Grid will always be wearing full uniform, carrying ID and be driving a marked vehicle.
“We encourage that any suspicious activity involving the power grid is reported to the police.”
“If you witness individuals working on the power lines without the appropriate uniform, please call 999.”
If you have any information that could help with enquiries, you can contact the police via their website at devon-cornwall.police.uk/contactor by calling 101, also quoting Operation Langstone and reference 50220058345.