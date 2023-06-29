'We’ve gone to great lengths to publicise the fact that these new cameras have been installed at these locations, where they are sited in full view on bright yellow poles. It is disappointing drivers continue to put their own and other people’s lives at risk by failing to comply with speed limits. Please take this as another warning that these cameras are fully operational and are already catching far, far too many speeding motorists. The whole purpose of publicising this information is to slow people down. The success of the schemes will be measured by reduced activations as people lower their speeds.