Totnes Police have teamed up with the British Transport Police to identify some young people who have been throwing rocks onto the train line around South Brent, creating a risk to those using local train services.
With the joint approach and local knowledge of the neighbourhood team they were able to identify those involved.
BTP visited the young people involved and dealt with them accordingly.
The neighbourhood team works closely with all local agencies to keep the community safe.
The “patch” stretches between villages such as Marldon, Berry Pomeroy, Ashprington, Stoke Gabriel, Staverton, South Brent, Harbetonford and stretching as far as the border with Ivybridge, Dartmouth and Teignbridge.
Totnes Police welcome information that can help in all areas of policing and keeping the public safe.