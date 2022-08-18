Subscribe newsletter
Police investigating a road traffic collision on the A38 yesterday (Wednesday August 17) are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorcycle on the eastbound carriageway of the A38 between the Deep Lane interchange in Plympton, Plymouth, and Lee Mill, at around 8.55am.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered life changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. The Toyota driver was uninjured.
Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened at around 3.45pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 235 of 17/08/22.
