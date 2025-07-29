Police are investigating a report of theft and have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The Incident happened at around 4.30am on Friday June 20.
A Honway rigid inflatable boat (RIB) and Tohatsu engine, jointly worth around £2,800, were taken from Torquay Harbour. Both were later recovered in Brixham, but the RIB had been damaged beyond repair.
Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware that the quality of the images is low, however at this time these are the only images we have and hope that the public may still be able to assist."
Call police with information on 101, or via their website here, quoting reference number 50250161782.
