Police investigating a report of a serious assault in Plymouth have released pictures of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The attack happened on North Hill, Plymouth, on Wednesday, October 11, between 3.30pm and 3.50pm.
A girl sustained a serious wrist injury which required hospital treatment.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101, or via the Devon and Cornwall police website, quoting reference number 50230287407.