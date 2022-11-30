Police investigating a reported assault in Plymouth have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
It was reported that a male and a female were assaulted in the vicinity of the Melbourne Inn pub, Cecil Street, at some point between 11.30pm on Thursday 10 November and 0.30am on Friday 11 November.
Police would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you recognise the man, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50002122964 or 50002050975.