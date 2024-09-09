Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man. 44-year-old Joe Squires, from the Kingsbridge and Totnes area, was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning (September 9). Police are conducting searches and making enquiries to find him, and are asking the public to report any sightings. Joe is described as approximately 6ft 1in tall, of medium to slim build, with dark brown collar-length hair, and is unshaven. He is believed to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black jeans, and trainers. He may also be carrying an acoustic guitar. If you see Joe or know of his whereabouts, please call the police on 999, quoting reference 273 9/9/24.