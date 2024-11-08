Dartington has emerged at the happiest place in the Devon County Council Area.
The village near Totnes came out in 43rd overall in the UK in a poll by Furniturebox involving 5,000 people.
Locations were ranked according to: the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces,
provision of good state schools, provision of affordable housing, access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.
A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “It was nice to conduct this sort of survey as it really helps us understand how the public views community and sense of space when creating their homes.
“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.”
The South Devon official guide says: ‘Dartington, located in the beautiful South Hams district of Devon, is a unique village on the outskirts of Totnes, that blends historical significance with a vibrant cultural scene.
Nestled along the River Dart and surrounded by lush countryside, Dartington offers visitors a tranquil retreat filled with artistic inspiration, educational opportunities and plenty of natural beauty.
Dartington is a must-visit destination for those seeking a blend of history, culture and nature.’
Dartington’s history is deeply rooted in its iconic Dartington Hall, a medieval estate dating back to the 14th century.
At the estate you can wander through beautiful gardens, discover historic buildings, and enjoy scenic walks along the River Dart.’