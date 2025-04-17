Water quality advocacy group Surfers Against Sewage has found several pollution problems in the South Hams.
Pollution alerts involving storm sewage discharged from sewer outfalls were recorded in the following locations recently:
At Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove which is at the mouth of the River Dart.
It is a remote, quiet beach of shingles and rocks.
Nearby at Warfleet Creek on the Dart Estuary.
Warfleet Creek is a small inlet with a landing stage on the Dart Estuary at Warfleet.
At Slapton Sands, Torcross, a remote shingle beach, approximately one kilometre wide, backed by Slapton Ley Nature Reserve.
Mill Bay Beach, is a privately owned beach on the East Portlemouth side of the Salcombe Estuary.
The beach can be reached by the local ferry or by car.
It is a sheltered beach and is popular with families.
Salcombe South Sands, located within the Kingsbridge Estuary facing east is a small, sandy beach backed by cliffs with a small stream running down its centre.
A sewer overflow discharges to the Combe Stream directly behind the beach while another discharges some 450m away in the Salcombe Estuary.
Hope Cove is a remote sand and rock beach, approximately 370 metres wide, surrounded by cliffs.
There are two sewer overflows which discharge into the sea here which can lead to a temporary drop in bathing water quality, especially after heavy rainfall.
Thurlestone South is a remote sandy beach, approximately 250 metres wide, backed by dunes.
Rock pools are exposed at low tide. There is a stream flowing across the beach to the sea.
Coastguards Beach is at the mouth of the Erme Estuary.
It is a remote sandy bay, approximately 650 metres wide, backed by dunes and cliffs.
It can be accessed from a footpath.
A traditional family beach, Mothecombe is a remote, sandy beach backed by cliffs and dunes.
The beach is split into two parts, one being private with limited access and the other being free.
There are no sewer overflows directly on the beach at Mothecombe however several urban areas (Ermington, Ivybridge etc.) can discharge into the River Erme in whose estuary Mothecombe is located.
Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) is a marine conservation charity working with communities to protect oceans, waves, beaches and aquatic life.
It was created in 1990 by a group of Cornish surfers from the villages of St Agnes and Porthtowanon on the north coast of Cornwall.
Set up as a single-issue campaign group in 1990, Surfers Against Sewage led a nationwide campaign for improved water quality.
Their campaign's success was helped by key pieces of EU legislation including the Bathing Water Directive.
In 2012, Surfers Against Sewage was recognised as a national marine conservation charity focused on protecting waves, oceans, beaches, marine wildlife and coastal communities.
In 2018 it was one of the seven charities nominated by Prince Harry and Megan Markle to receive donations instead of wedding presents.
You can find out more at: https://www.sas.org.uk/