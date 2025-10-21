A new Bishop has been appointed to lead the Roman Catholic church across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset eight months after the resignation of the former incumbent.
His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has named the Right Reverend Nicholas Hudson as the new Bishop-elect for the Diocese of Plymouth.
Bishop-elect Hudson, who is 66 years old, is the third cleric to have been appointed to the post in three years.
Ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Southwark in 1986, Bishop-elect Hudson has been an auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of St German’s in Cornwall since 2014. Last year, he was elected as the episcopal secretary of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.
‘I am deeply grateful to Pope Leo XIV for appointing me; and I do not take lightly the trust he has placed in me. I am aware how long the clergy, religious and laity of Plymouth Diocese have waited for a bishop,’ Bishop-elect Hudson said. ‘I come with a desire to listen and to learn. I hope we can apply all the strengths of synodality to discern together ways to deepen the diocese’s outreach, mission and presence to the people of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset. I look forward greatly to meeting all who belong to the diocese,’ he added.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, congratulated Bishop-elect Hudson on his appointment and said that while he would be missed in Westminster, he would ‘serve the Diocese of Plymouth with great generosity and sensitivity’.
The Diocese of Plymouth has been without a Bishop since 2022 when Bishop Mark O’Toole moved to become the Archbishop of Cardiff.
Since then, two clerics have been appointed as Bishop of Plymouth, but have failed to take up the role.
Pope Francis had appointed Bishop Philip Moger to the role last September. However, in November, he delayed taking up the position just weeks before he was due to start, after concerns ‘of a personal nature’ were raised.
He subsequently stood down in February to take a sabbatical so he could pray and reflect on the next stage of his journey in ministry.
Prior to Moger’s appointment, Pope Francis had appointed Canon Christopher Whitehead from the Diocese of Clifton. But his ordination, which was supposed to take place in February 2024, was cancelled after allegations were made against him.
Father Christopher subsequently returned to his ministry in Bath after the Diocese of Clifton undertook a preliminary investigation and ruled that ‘no canonical action was warranted’.
Plymouth Diocesan Administrator Paul Cummins welcomed the news of Bishop Hudson’s appointment. ‘In this Jubilee Year of Hope, today’s appointment of Bishop Nicholas is an answer to our prayers. Bishop Nicholas is a priest of some 39 years’ experience in parish ministry, seminary and lay formation, diocesan, national and international leadership – this experience, alongside his pastoral gifts will serve him well in leading our diocese,’ he commented.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.