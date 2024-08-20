A succession of high tides of 5m and over are expected until Saturday evening August 24.
The tides which are likely to have the most impact are the mornings to Friday 23 when we are likely to have tidal surges as people are heading to work:
Wednesday 21st August 21 7.15 to 8.45am
Thursday August 22 7.45am to 9.15am
Friday 23 August 8.30am to 10am
There are particularly high tides in the evenings of Tuesday-Friday (5.5m on Wednesday & Thursday) which may also be disruptive.
A listing of high tides during 2024 can be found at: https://kingsbridge.gov.uk/council/high-tide-timetable/
Lower Ilbert Road in the vicinity of the Bus Station, Bridge Street and Mill Street may flood.
You’re asked to navigate around these locations and plan your day, if possible, to avoid driving at these times.
If you believe you or your business may be at risk and you are in need of sandbags, Kingsbridge Town Council can help.
Contact the reception at KTC on telephone 01548 853296 to collect on weekdays between 9.30am and 1pm.
Double check drains outside your homes to make sure they’re clear of debris etc. and make sure you don’t park your cars over drains as well.