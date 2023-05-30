Prawle Fair was back with a vengeance on Bank Holiday Sunday, under brilliant blue skies.
The traditional village fair – complete with swing boats, coconut shie and test your strength striker – was packed with locals and visitors.
A spokesperson said: “It was a very busy and fun day, the sun shone and there was a lovely lively atmosphere. The village green was packed.
“Everything was up and running this year and we were back to our glory pre-Covid days.”
The event opened with the ‘Raising of the Glove’ ceremony – signifying free trade and clemency from prosecution during the fair.
After years of Covid lockdowns Prawle Fair was back in full swing. Fairgoers stepped back in time with traditional fairground rides, tuk tuk and train rides, and tombolas, against the backdrop of live Ceilidh dance band Rumpus. competitions included children’s fancy dress and adults knobbly knees.
Prawle fair raises money for the Village Hall and other local charities.
Fair Chairman Tudor Brown said: “I think events like this are great as it brings out a great community spirit in the village and for visitors.”