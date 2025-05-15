Hope Cove Lifeboat were called last weeks to reports of three paddleboarders who had been caught out by the conditions.
It was lovely on the beach at South Milton but once they got onto the water they struggled with the wind and were pushed out to sea.
The paddleboarders realised quickly they were in difficulty and managed to make it to Thurlestone Rock from where they were able to swim back to shore.
With colleagues from Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team they checked everyone was alright, recovered the missing paddleboard and then returned to station.
Offshore winds are dangerous but many people don’t realise the dangers.
Remember- check the conditions before you go- wear a lifejacket- take a means of communication with you and if you get into difficulty, or you see someone in trouble, call 999.