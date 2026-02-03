Detectives from Devon & Cornwall Police are continuing their enquiries after two cashpoint machines were ripped out of a wall in Plympton.
A spokesperson for the Force said: "We were notified at around 1.45am on Monday, February 2, following reports of a ram-raid at a Co-op store on Glen Road."
“It is believed that a John Deere telehandler was used to ram into the wall at the store, allowing for two cashpoint machines to be removed from the building."
Following Police enquiries, it was found that the telehandler had been stolen earlier in the night from a nearby farm.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “We believe four people were involved in the break-in, all were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in stolen vehicles, all of which have since been discovered torched in a forest nearby at Sparkwell. The telehandler was left at the scene.
“We are appealing for information around any sightings of suspicious behaviour in the Smithaleigh area of Plympton, near and around Piggeries Farm. We believe the telehandler was taken from the farm between 5.30pm on Sunday, February 1, and 1.30am on Monday, February 2.
“We are also looking for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning on Monday, February 2, around Downfield Drive and Glen Road areas.
“We are asking residents who live in these areas, who we have not already spoken to, for doorbell camera footage, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 or by reporting online quoting 50260027042.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
