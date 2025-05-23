MP Rebecca Smith has intensified her campaign against the Labour Government’s decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners, labelling the policy "cruel" and urging an immediate reversal.
In a recent statement, Smith said: “The first decision Labour took in office was to cut the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners. I have been campaigning relentlessly with my Conservative colleagues for almost a year for this cruel policy to be reversed.”
She added: “Finally this has cut through. Yesterday at Prime Minister's Questions, Keir Starmer said he wanted more pensioners to be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment.”
The Winter Fuel Payment, introduced in 1997 as a universal benefit, provided annual support of up to £300 to help pensioners with heating costs.
In July 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the benefit would be restricted to those receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits, effectively removing it from around 10 million pensioners. The Government justified the move as necessary to address a £22 billion fiscal shortfall and to stabilise the economy.
The policy shift has faced widespread criticism from trade unions, charities and ministers.
Age UK responded to the U-turn saying: “We welcome the PM's comments and his commitment to change, but of course the devil is always in the detail, and we postpone judgement until we hear more.”
Facing mounting pressure, Prime Minister Starmer indicated a willingness to reconsider the policy, stating he wanted more pensioners to be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment. However, he has deferred any definitive action until the upcoming Budget in October.
MP Smith emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that: “Starmer has conceded fault; he must now stop the dithering and delaying, do right by our pensioners and honour the Winter Fuel Payment in full.”
“I will continue to pressure the Labour Government for this vital change,” she added.