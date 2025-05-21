Prickles in a Pickle based at Stoke Fleming near Dartmouth is hoping to buy new premises for a bigger and better hospital.
They are being match funded by the Fisher Trust up to £25,000 and have six months to raise this.
Every pound you give will be doubled.
Prickles in a Pickle is a home based Hedgehog Rescue which takes in over 1300 hedgehogs a year.
They are run entirely by volunteers and are self funded and cover a huge area of rural South Devon.
They have a transport group which coordinate the collection and delivery of any sick or injured hedgehog found by a member of the public.
There is also the hospital volunteers who come in daily to clean, weigh, medicate and feed all the hedgehogs in their care.
This is seven days a week and they need at least five volunteers daily.
The charity is growing each year as is the number of hedgehogs they are taking in.
They work closely with the local vets who do any surgical procedures for us and inspect them six-monthly to keep them compliant with holding medications.
They desperately need a new premises, which will enable them to continue to grow, to offer better facilities for the hedgehogs and the volunteers and also be able to offer more placements for Duke of Edinburgh and adults with disabilities.
They would love to have more space for educational purposes so they can invite groups, including young people and schools, where they can see a real hedgehog and this will give a greater impact.
They are not allowed to take a live hedgehog to any of the talks because it causes stress to the hedgehog which of course is a nocturnal, wild animal.
The new premises will be converted into a hedgehog hospital, offering more space and facilities.
This will enable them to carry on doing an even better job helping to save the European Hedgehog from extinction.
Sadly the hedgehog was placed on the Red List this year.
The hospital needs to be near to the founders home as they are the ones that admit hedgehogs late at night and also do the lions share of the work every day.
This presents a very difficult challenge to find a suitable property as the area is mostly AONB and also a very popular tourist area so any land is either very expensive or they would not get planning permission due to the AONB restrictions.
They have found a building which is outside of the AONB and is within three miles of the founders home.
It is at a cost that they feel is reasonable and we can hopefully afford with mammoth fundraising and additional grants and funding.
If you would like to make a contribution towards the £25,000 target you can visit their JustGiving page at: https://tinyurl.com/yj5u6rct