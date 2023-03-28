Plans to create a walking and cycling trail between Kingsbridge and South Brent following, where possible, the route of the old Primrose Line railway, have been derailed by a local opposition group.
The group fears that the Primrose Trail will be a ‘recreational motorway’ that will destroy parts of the AONB including sensitive wildlife habitats and people’s gardens.
A spokesperson for the Primrose Trail responded: “The environmental impact of our trail is something we take extremely seriously. We are proposing a low-key, environmentally sensitive route that not only minimises any impact on the surroundings but seeks to enhance the biodiversity of the area. We acknowledge the fantastic work of Devon Wildlife Trust over the past decade to restore and improve meadows, woodland and water quality in the Avon Valley. Public enjoyment, health and well-being, and the social, economic and educational interests associated with creation and use of the trail will take account of the need for protection and conservation of the landscape and the environment.
The benefit of following the route of the old railway line, as well as using existing highways, bridleways, and footpaths, is that a route is already in place and requires minimal disturbance. As demonstrated in countless similar projects around the world, there is no reason that a trail such as ours cannot coexist with nature and its inhabitants. Where buildings and gardens now occupy stretches of the old line, or where landowners do not agree to the trail being on their land, alternative routes have been or will be identified.”
The group presented the project to all six parish/town councils along the route. They also held virtual meetings with representatives from Devon County Council, SHDC, AONB, Local Enterprise Partnership and local MP Anthony Mangnall. They received an enthusiastic response, with all parties offering help and in principle support. However, after objections from some residents of the Avon Valley, this enthusiasm has faltered. Loddiswell, Diptford and Churchstow Parish Councils have since withdrawn their support under pressure from parishioners.
The Primrose Trail group believe that the allegations circulated by the opposition group have caused this change of opinion:
“The negative campaign has also unfairly cast members of the Primrose Trail group as a gang of reckless destroyers. This could not be further from the truth. All those involved in the project are local residents who are passionate about the natural world and our local environ- ment. This is why we are so keen to improve accessibility to the countryside. Especially after the challenges of the last three years, we all need to find ways to connect more with nature and to exercise safely outdoors. The Primrose Trail offers this hope.”
The Primrose Trail group still believe a safe, family-friendly trail between Kingsbridge and South Brent is possible, while respecting nature and the wishes of local residents, landowners
and other stakeholders. They hope that, with the support of the wider community, they can soon get their plans back on track.