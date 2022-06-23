Project shortlisted for national award

A Devon project to provide better support to people experiencing domestic abuse and/or sexual violence has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Whole Systems for Whole People project is a collaboration involving NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Devon County Council, Torbay Council, Plymouth City Council and Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The team beat tough competition from hundreds of applicants to be shortlisted for the “Best Use of Integrated Care and Partnership Working in Patient Safety Award” at this year’s Health Service Journal Patient Safety Awards; recognising their outstanding contribution to healthcare.

Whole Systems for Whole People (WS4WP) was driven by shared understanding of how local services do not always meet the needs of people with multiple complex needs and those affected by domestic abuse and/or sexual violence.

Traditionally, the NHS, social services, the police and other agencies have worked separately, which limits attempts to create meaningful change. Through this programme agencies worked in partnership to pilot new ways of working and better meet the needs of local people.

Collette Eaton-Harris, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Lead for NHS Devon CCG, said: “We know that the NHS is often a trusted first point of call for people experiencing abuse. It’s vital that we keep developing our services to be ready to respond when people are at their most vulnerable.”

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman, Chair of Safer Plymouth said: “This programme has been driven by innovation and a passion to improve our response to some of the most marginalised people in Devon.

“This success is also due to the hard work and commitment of many frontline NHS, Police, domestic abuse and sexual violence practitioners who have been championing this work through the incredible pressures of Covid.”