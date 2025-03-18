A prolific offender who is currently serving 42 weeks in prison for shoplifting, has been sentenced to serve an additional 14 weeks after being charged and with further offences that occurred in Devon.
Craig Sawyer, 51, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 12, where he pleaded guilty to an additional five counts of shoplifting in South Devon during November 2024.
The shoplifting offences took place in Boots stores in Torquay and Dartmouth.
The estimated value of the goods stolen totalled £8,000.
He was charged with 16 counts of shoplifting in January 2025, stealing goods from Boots stores worth over £11,400.
His latest conviction brings his total sentence to 56 weeks in prison.
Police Inspector James Rees said: “Sawyer had a clear pattern of behaviour.
“He would enter stores with the sole intention of stealing high value items and attempt to resell them for a profit.
“He was intent on stealing as much as he could without detection.”
Sawyer was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) as part of his original conviction.
The order bans him from entering Boots stores across the UK and from entering Worcestershire, except for travelling through the county in vehicles or on trains.
Speaking on the wider impact of shoplifting, Inspector Rees continued: “This individual was a repeat offender, relentlessly targeting stores across the UK.
“We’re pleased to have been able to secure these additional charges for the offences committed in our county, sending a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated.
“I hope this shows our communities that we stand behind our local businesses and are acting on the information shared with us to target offenders.
“We also want to encourage businesses to report shoplifting.
“We know business crime is underreported, but by working together and sharing information, we can target patrols more effectively and make a real difference, having the biggest impact on deterring crime and improving public safety."
Police Sergeant Chris Chaloner commented on the use of a new reporting platform for national retailers, which was used during the investigation: “The Retail Crime Intelligence Platform, provided by Auror, has played a huge part in helping us achieve this outcome.
“Devon & Cornwall Police recently partnered with the company to provide national businesses with the opportunity to submit information and intelligence about crime happening in their stores.
“Using the system as part of this investigation allowed us to see a timeline of previous offences committed by this individual across Boots stores nationally. “
“We know that reporting shoplifting and providing CCTV to the police can sometimes feel complex when reporting on behalf of a national retailer. “That’s why Auror has been so helpful – making this a much simpler and streamlined process for employees to report crime. “
A Boots spokesperson said: “We have been investing significantly in measures that will deter and disrupt criminal activity, stop theft, protect our team members, and support the police with high-quality evidence bundles on repeat offenders, so that our stores remain a safe and respectful environment for team members and customers.