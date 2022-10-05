Prolonged gas works will lead to severe disruption fears
HIGH street traders fear shoppers will abandon Totnes and head to Newton Abbot or Paignton instead, if the town centre closes to traffic for three months in the new year.
Wales and West Utilities (WWU) wants to dig up Fore Street to upgrade the gas network in 2023.
The company says the work is essential to keep gas flowing to local homes and business, and to ensure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane for a greener future.
The work is expected to take place from early January to the end of March 2023 and will involve digging up the road from East Gate Arch to the bottom of Fore Street.
Sarah Kidd, chairwoman of Totnes Chamber of Commerce, said traders are worried about the impact on trade as they believe many shoppers will “simply decide not to come to Totnes.”
“While we appreciate these works need to take place we are also worried about the impact on trade – especially during this very difficult trading environment with the cost of living crisis plus the increased operating costs due to fuel increases,” Sarah said.
“It is our understanding the work will start on approximately January 4th and finish on March 31st.
“There will be access for deliveries only to the area above the arch with a new traffic light one way system starting at the top of High Street, which we believe will severely disrupt traffic flow around the town as well severely inconvenience local shoppers with access issues.
“It is almost certain that many will simply decide not to come to Totnes, and opt to go to Newton Abbot or Paignton instead.”
Sarah added: “We are working with WWU to ensure that everything possible is done to mitigate against any damage to the dynamic of the high street, and especially to those businesses which are located right where the work will be taking place.
“Businesses at the top of town well remember the damage to done trade by the gas works nine years ago and, at this point in time, this is the last thing local businesses need.
“We think it is vital WWU work with the local community in the planning – by working together we can ensure there is as little damage as possible for businesses and the day to day lives of residents.”
In 2013, the High Street from East Gate Arch upwards was dug up for gas works, leading to months of regular road closures and turning the Narrows into a “no-go zone,” said Sarah.
“It really impacted on trade in the Narrows – we lost all the disabled parking bays for a sustained period,” she said.
“It was the final nail in the coffin for Roybyrns newsagent and an interiors shop. The Narrows has only just fully recovered with full units of successful businesses.”
Totnes district councillor Jo Sweett said the proposed 2023 roadworks will result in “severe disruption”.
“Sections of the road will need to be closed so access to the top of the High Street - where no works are planned - will still be severely disrupted throughout,” Cllr Sweett said.
“WWU and Devon County Council are aware delivery and market vehicles need access, and as far as possible they are hoping to use a traffic light system to let essential traffic through.
“The need for stakeholders to be involved in decisions rather than informed of them afterwards is imperative,” Cllr Sweett insisted.
WWU said it is working with the Highways authority to “explore the best way to carry out this work while keeping disruption to a minimum,” and will keep residents and business informed of progress.
Programme controller for Totnes, Abby Smith said: “We aim to carry out these works in 2023, however, we are still in the early planning stages, and no specific timeline or traffic management has yet been confirmed.
“Before starting any work, we will be writing to local people and local councillors to keep them updated on our plans.
“We will also be holding drop-in sessions for residents and business owners, to discuss our work with them, letting them know what to expect and to understand any extra steps we can take to keep disruption to a minimum.
"Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if local people have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999 or [email protected]
“Alternatively, you can contact us on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.”
