Five of the cheapest houses on the market in the South Hams
Looking to buy your own house and get on the property ladder?
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest options available in the South Hams - and they all cost £185,000 or less.
Wessex Way, Dartmouth - £93,750
A semi-detached home is available to buy through shared ownership in part of a new development. It is made up of three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, a living room, a WC and a bathroom.
Plum Tree Court, Ivybridge - £110,000
This recently refurbished three-bedroom house is in the centre of Ivybridge. Inside the property are a reception room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a large open plan room and one further room.
Church Street, South Brent - £125,000
This terraced cottage is in South Brent town centre, and offers plenty of character with an open stone fireplace. It is made up of a kitchen, a dining room, a lounge, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Fair Field, South Brent - £125,000
Available to purchase through shared ownership, this terraced house has a paved yard and benefits from a communal play park to the rear. Inside, the house is made up of a kitchen and dining room, a lounge, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Poet’s Cottage, Rattery - £185,000
This ex-railway man’s cottage has plenty of character and has an outbuilding currently used for entertaining guests to the rear. Inside the house is a living room, a kitchen, a utility area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.
