Parents will receive a link to the online form from their child’s school. When invited by their school, parents must complete the online consent form for their child to get the flu nasal spray. GP surgeries are also inviting children aged 2 and 3 years old (age on 31 August), and children with long term health conditions, for the nasal spray vaccination at their practices. NHS Devon Deputy Chief Nurse Susan Masters said: “No one wants to see their children suffering with flu and you can protect them by getting your child vaccinated. Flu can have serious consequences for young children and those with underlying medical conditions.” “Younger children are unlikely to have built up any natural immunity to flu and therefore it is particularly important they take the nasal spray vaccine this year. So, if you are offered a jab, please come forward to protect yourself, and help reduce the pressure on our health services. “Children with long-term health conditions, such as diabetes or heart problems, are at higher risk from flu. In some children, flu can lead to serious problems such as pneumonia, bronchitis or inflammation of the brain, and children with these complications may need hospital treatment. It’s very important they’re vaccinated.”