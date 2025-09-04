This summer, Wild About The Erme River (WATER) secured nearly £10,000 from the FiPL programme to help restore the River Erme.
The grant will fund farm visits and mapping across 20 farms in the catchment, supporting actions like riverbank fencing, wetland creation, and soil improvements, all aimed at boosting water quality, biodiversity, and climate resilience.
It’s a truly collaborative project, building on the enthusiasm of 30+ local farmers who want to make a difference for our beautiful river that flows to Mothecombe Beach.
Through a combination of positive action projects, community events and raising public awareness, the aim is to make sustainable changes, across the catchment, safeguarding a legacy for future generations.
