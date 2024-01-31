“Support for our victims is at the heart of policing and we know we don’t always get this right. Being a victim of crime can be frightening and disempowering, and we want all victims to know that their needs will continue to remain at the forefront of our investigations. We would also like to reassure victims of domestic abuse, rape and serious sexual offences that they are a priority, and they will be provided with safeguarding and specialist support, and that throughout 2024 we will relentlessly pursue perpetrators of these offences.