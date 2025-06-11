This term marked a milestone in the growing partnership between Education South West and Oppidan Education as over 100 Year 9 pupils across the trust benefitted from personalised one-to-one mentoring sessions.
The sessions were held at Dartmouth Academy and included students from Teign School, Kevicc, Kingsbridge Community College and Coombeshead Academy.
Over the course of three days the Oppidan mentors worked individually with students to explore topics such as readiness for life beyond school, goal setting, and character development.
This visit builds on Oppidan’s earlier work with Education South West schools, where students engaged in interactive sessions focused on oracy, self-awareness, and resilience. The transition to one-to-one mentoring represents a deepening of the partnership and a commitment to personalised support.
The mentoring programme is designed to equip young people with the confidence, clarity, and practical tools needed to navigate both their academic journey and personal development.
Feedback from students has been overwhelmingly positive. One student from Dartmouth Academy shared:
“The mentoring helped me with understanding how I can prepare myself for future challenges and helped me set goals for myself!”
Oppidan Education supports children through one to one mentoring.
They believe that a good education starts with a focus on confidence and resilience and that every child should benefit from mentoring. Oppidan Education has provided mentors for children in many different countries and worked closely with Eton College.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to holistic education. By working with Oppidan Education, we are investing in the personal growth and long-term wellbeing of our students, empowering them to thrive now and in the future.
“The impact of these one-to-one sessions has been immediate and meaningful.
We’ve seen students leave feeling more confident, more self-aware, and better equipped to face the challenges ahead. This is the kind of work that helps shape not just learners, but well-rounded individuals.”
