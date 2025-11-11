Fusion Lifestyle, the charity operating Kingsbridge’s Quayside Leisure Centre in partnership with South Hams District Council(SHDC), has introduced new dedicated changing areas for gym and pool users. The upgrade aims to improve comfort and convenience for visitors by separating wet and dry facilities. The move follows feedback from members and has been welcomed by the local community as a positive step towards enhancing the centre’s user experience.
The improvement in changing room facilities has been made possible, with the creation of a brand new changing room, funded SHDC, which means that fitness and Group Exercise members, Secondary School children using the sports hall and swimmers and primary children changing out of wet costumes all have their own changing spaces.
Speaking about the new facilities, Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “This is the first time that daytime users of the leisure centre will have access to dry side changing. The introduction of these new changing rooms is a big boost to users of Quayside. Providing wet changing only for daytime users has likely been a nuisance to those wanting to use the gym or daytime classes, so having the additional dry changing space will remove that headache.”
Lauren Parker, Regional Manager for Fusion in Devon, added:”We recognise that our members’ changing needs are sometimes very different. It can become a challenge to facilitate our fitness visitors enjoying our dry facilities, with swimmers and school children who are changing out of wet costumes. We think dedicated changing rooms are a smart solution and hope this will be very much appreciated by all!”
Over the past decade, Fusion Lifestyle has delivered more than £170 million of investment in partnership with local authorities and national funding bodies, including Sport England and the Heritage Lottery Fund. The programme has helped improve facilities across the country, enhancing local amenities and supporting community health and wellbeing.
For more information, times and prices, please visit: https://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/quayside-leisure-centre/
