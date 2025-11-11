Speaking about the new facilities, Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “This is the first time that daytime users of the leisure centre will have access to dry side changing. The introduction of these new changing rooms is a big boost to users of Quayside. Providing wet changing only for daytime users has likely been a nuisance to those wanting to use the gym or daytime classes, so having the additional dry changing space will remove that headache.”