St George’s Parish Church in Modbury is a grade I listed building of great historical significance and is at the heart of the community, as it has been for nearly 1000 years. A few years ago, the Church roof underwent a complete repair. Following this it was always the intention to give it some overdue TLC.
When the heating failed three years ago it became clear that this work took on a new urgency.
It was not just the heating that needed replacing, so another major project was initiated, including completely rewiring with new lighting, repair and redecoration from top to bottom, repair and replacing flooring with improved disabled access and a new kitchen area.
This work should be completed by the end of January.
It has take a great deal of dedication and commitment from a small band of people but would not have happened without Robin Chambers and Emma Romney.
The “Quilt of Memories” project is masterminded by Jane Brown.
Anybody who has a link with St George’s, no matter how distant can, for a small donation of £10, be part of this work.
They need to find a small piece of material, 10cm x 10cm, tell us the story behind it, and that will be included.
There will also be an Auction of Promises in Modbury Memorial Hall on Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm. Items include family season tickets to Pennywell Farm, Sunday lunch at The Cottage Hotel for four, original works by local artists and much more.