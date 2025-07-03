A former Devon Conservative MP who was suspended for using racist language has joined Reform UK.
Anne Marie Morris represented Newton Abbot from 2010 to 2024 when her 17,500 majority was overturned by Liberal Democrat Martin Wrigley.
Now she will work on developing social care policy for Nigel Farage’s party.
She first had the Tory party whip removed by then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 after using racist language in a discussion on Brexit.
She said the consequences of having no exit deal were the ‘n***** in the woodpile’.
At the time she apologised and said it had been an unintentional slip. The party whip was returned after six months.
She later lost it again after backing a Labour move to cut VAT on energy bills.
Ms Morris explained her decision to join Reform, saying: “The country is in a desperate position. I believe now it is Reform UK that offers the vision and leadership Britain so badly needs. I want to play my part in delivering that vision.”
Her arrival among the party ranks was welcomed by Reform chairman David Bull, who said: “We are delighted. She brings a wealth of experience with her and will be a crucial part in developing the party’s social care policy as we look to build our policy platform ahead of the next general election.
“Anne Marie is just one of many who realise that Reform UK is the only party that can stop this damaging Labour government in its tracks.”
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Ms Morris’ language had been ‘abhorrent’ and the people of Newton Abbot had made their views clear.
In a statement she said: “The mask has slipped, exposing Farage’s hollow claims of dragging his party into the mainstream. That Reform is embracing someone who has used such abhorrent language speaks volumes: they are the company they keep.”
