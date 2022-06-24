Raising a glass to two local wineries

Local wineries Calancombe Estate and Sandridge Barton Wines have won silver and bronze medals at the WineGB Awards 2022

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Tuesday 28th June 2022 6:00 am
[email protected]
Share
Wine bottle and glass
(Wiki Commons )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Two South Hams wineries have scooped a number of medals at the WineGB Awards 2022.

Calancombe Estate near Modbury won silver for it’s Calancombe Estate Blanc des Noirs and Vintage Reserve still white.

Sandridge Barton Wines which produces Sharpham Wine won silver for it’s Dart Valley Reserve still white and Pinot Noir Rose.

They also won bronze for their Estate Selection still white and their Pinot Noir Red.

In all Devon wineries scooped 15 medals. It was the highest number of entries in this year’s competition, with 11 newcomers. 48% of the medals were awarded for sparkling wines and 52% for still wine. Almost every county in England and Wales is represented

This year saw a record number of entries, with well over 100 producers entering, 11 of these for the first time.

More About:

South HamsModbury
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0