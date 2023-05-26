Rebecca Smith has represented Plymstock Radford ward on Plymouth City Council since 2018. Last year, she was re-elected by residents with an increased majority. Rebecca works as a political advisor to Gary Streeter and as South West Public Engagement Coordinator for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Until May, she was the Cabinet member for housing and communities on Plymouth City Council and pioneered Plymouth’s work around violence against women and girls. Previously, Rebecca has worked across the public and not for profit sectors in a range of roles both locally and in London. She was born and bred in Plymouth and is passionate about the community of South West Devon.