Rebecca Smith MP, for South West Devon, has launched a petition to stop Plymouth City Council’s ‘land grab’ of 13 parishes which are currently within South Hams District Council.
The Government is pressing ahead with local government reorganisation to create more single tier unitary authorities across the country. Plymouth City Council's solution has been to propose what it calls a "modest" expansion. In reality, the Labour-run council want to swallow up 13 parishes in the South Hams.
However, there is another way forward. Devon’s District Councils have put together their own proposal which takes account of local residents' wishes. Their 1-4-5 plan proposes the following: retain Plymouth unitary authority on its existing boundary; create a unitary authority combining the South Hams, Teignbridge and West Devon areas with Torbay; and create a unitary authority including East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, Torridge and Exeter.
More than 500 concerned residents responded to Rebecca Smith MP’s survey on local government reorganisation earlier this year with overwhelming opposition to Plymouth's land grab. Miss Smith argues that it has become clear that the Labour Government is not giving residents any say and has launched a petition to give her constituents a voice.
With local support, Miss Smith promises to table the petition in Parliament when the House returns in September – an act which will force a Labour Minister to listen and respond to residents’ concerns.
Rebecca Smith MP, said: “The Labour Government is pressing ahead with local government reorganisation to create more single tier unitary authorities across the country. Plymouth City Council's solution is to swallow up 13 parishes in South Hams - a completely unnecessary move that ignores the wishes of local residents.
“Devon’s District Councils have listened and come up with another way forward that keeps South Hams out of Plymouth which I support. I have launched a petition to give local residents a say and stop Plymouth's land grab. With your support, I will take it to Parliament next month and force Labour Ministers to respond.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.