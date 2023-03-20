On March 17 2023, KEVICC students and staff teamed up to raise funds for Comic Relief.
As a Rights Respecting school, KEVICC are committed to upholding the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Article 27 states that ‘ Every child has the right to a standard of living that is good enough to meet their physical and social needs and support their development’ and Comic Relief is a charity that works to support this. Lucie Wagner (Deputy Principal) explained: "It is really important to us that the fundraising activities were student-led. Our student ambassadors suggested that we have a non-uniform day, a cake sale and a ‘Pie the Teacher’ activity."
Pastoral Leaders Taylor Roper Head of Year 7) and Laura Siska (Head of Year 8) worked tirelessly to ensure that they had enough cake donations and volunteers from the staff to be ‘pied’. The cake sale took place at breaktime and there was such a surplus of cakes that we were able to continue selling at lunchtime too. This gave students the chance to enjoy some baked goods whilst watching some of their teachers get a pie to the face- this activity was by far the most popular with students queuing up to donate their money and take their shot!
KEVICC is proud to have raised nearly £700 for Comic Relief but also to have raised the profile of this amazing charity with their students.