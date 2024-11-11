Dartmouth Mayor Cllr David Wells lays a wreath (Karen Perrow)
Old Dartmothians President Hilary Bastone and Kingswear Parish Council Chairman Cllr Lynne Maurer lay tributes at the Kingswear Cemetery war graves (Karen Perrow)
Dartmouth Rotarians, Old Dartmothians and Regatta representatives were among those to pay their respects. (Karen Perrow)
Uniformed young people are amongst those to lay a wreath (Karen Perrow)
Old Dartmothians President Hilary Bastone and President of the Old Dartmothians Ladies Section Sue Pepperell lay wreaths at the war memorial. (Karen Perrow)
Wreaths are laid at Noss on Dart Marina at Kingswear where more than 20 people lost their lives when the shipyard was bombed during WW2. Pictured are representatives from the Britannia Royal Naval College and Noss on Dart Marina along with Kingswear Parish Council Chairman Lynne Maurer, county and district councillor Jonathan Hawkins and the Old Dartmothians President Hilary Bastone. (Karen Perrow)