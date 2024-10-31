With 22 per cent of Brits choosing shorter, more frequent breaks holiday cottages.co.uk , has put together a list of the top UK destinations to enjoy in just 48 hours.
From charming villages to coastal gems, these spots offer the ultimate quick escape with ideas for what to do and where to stay.
Dartmouth comes in third place and they say:
‘Coastal beauty, rich history, and a relaxing atmosphere make Dartmouth an excellent choice for a 48-hour getaway.
Located on the banks of the River Dart in South Devon, and only 43 miles from Exeter, this charming maritime town is perfect for a quick escape.
Start by exploring Dartmouth Castle, which offers stunning views over the estuary, or take a leisurely boat trip along the river to soak in the picturesque scenery.
Don’t miss out on enjoying fresh seafood at one of the local restaurants or visiting the award-winning Dartmouth Museum for a taste of the area’s naval history.
With its scenic harbour, quaint atmosphere, and opportunities for coastal walks, Dartmouth makes for a refreshing and memorable two-day break.’
Topping the survey was Bakewell in Derbyshire followed by Ambleside in Cumbria.
Aldeburgh in Suffolk comes in in fourth place with St Davids in Wales making up the Top five.
Simbarashe Shamu, behaviour specialist and practicing registrant of the UK Society of Behaviour Analysis say:
“Frequent, short breaks give us an appropriate and functional behaviour for reducing stress.”