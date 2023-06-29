Works to repair Kingsbridge’s bandstand began recently after the bandstand was damaged by a fire in January.
The fire, which took place on January 22nd, was treated as an arson investigation, and three males were questioned on the incident.
Martin Johnson, Kingsbridge Town Clerk said: “The works commenced last Thursday 22nd June with perimeter scaffolding erected around the Bandstand. The roof is currently being stripped which should be completed by this Friday. Next week the scaffolding is then wrapped to create full segregation from public areas and the steel framework will start to be sandblasted because the framework has been surveyed, it has not been compromised and can be retained. There will be no works taking place during Fair Week. Then from 24th July the new roof will start to be installed.”
The entirety of the works are presumed to take 9 weeks’ duration so the completion is anticipated to be late August.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge police said: "3 juveniles were interviewed during the Police investigation. 2 of these later received youth cautions with conditions to include reparative work having consulted with Kingsbridge town council."