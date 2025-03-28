The Research and Development team at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) has worked with research nurses from Devon to deliver a study aiming to help e-cigarette users quit vaping using a new mouth spray.
The team at UHP utilised their Mobile Research Units (MRUs) and worked with members of the NIHR South West Peninsula Regional Research Delivery Network (SWP RRDN) Agile Research Delivery Team (ARDT) to deliver a study testing if a special nicotine mouth spray can make it easier for people to stop.
E-cigarettes have health risks, and we don’t fully know what happens when people use them for a long time. This study focused on helping people quit safely.
Participants used the mouth spray and attended regular check-ins with the research team. They also got health checks, answered questions about vaping and smoking, and received support to stay focused on quitting throughout the study.
The research team recruited 46 people from Plymouth and the surrounding areas to the study, meeting their target and becoming the highest recruiting site to the study.
By working together, the Research and Development team based at Derriford Hospital and the Agile Research Delivery team have made it as easy as possible for people to join the study and stay on track by taking a dedicated Mobile Research Unit out to participants and communities to make sure they could attend their study appointments.
Eden Wildman, Research Nurse Specialist at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Huge thanks to the MRU and Agile team for their efforts with recruitment and follow up.
“We recruited 46 patients to the trial despite a recruitment pause and early closure.
“We are so proud of the team involved. 60 per cent of our patients are from our underserved areas which is double the department standard, so we are very pleased with this as team. “