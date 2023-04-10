THE Met Office has updated its Yellow Warning of strong winds of more than 60mph.
The revised warning covers all of Devon from 3pm tomorrow to 3am on Wednesday, shortening the timespan of a previous warning.
A spokesperson said: ‘A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of western England, Wales, the east of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland.
‘Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas.
‘Winds should ease later in the evening in most areas but southwest Scotland may not see this improvement until the early hours of Wednesday.’