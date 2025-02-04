RNLI lifeboats from Plymouth, Dartmouth, and Torbay joined Salcombe lifeboats today to bid farewell to the Falmouth-based Severn Class Lifeboat, Richard Cox Scott 17-29, after 23 years of service, before she headed to the RNLI Support Centre in Poole.
After an emotional farewell on Friday (31), Lifeboat 17-29 stopped overnight in Salcombe. The crews from both stations spent the evening reminiscing and strengthening the bond held between lifeboat crews.
After a joint crew breakfast on Saturday morning, the Falmouth lifeboat was accompanied by a flotilla of RNLI vessels as it departed from the harbour.
Several viewing points along the route were filled with members of the local community who bid farewell to the crew.
A particularly moving moment occurred when the vessels entered open sea, as a Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter, returning to base after an earlier exercise, circled above the flotilla in honour of a vessel it had frequently collaborated with in the past.
Lifeboat flotillas have been an enduring tradition within the RNLI since the early 20th century.
It was crucial for the stations participating today to support their volunteer colleagues at Falmouth as they bid farewell to their Severn class lifeboat, after 23 years of dedicated service in furthering the RNLI's primary mission of saving lives at sea.
Throughout the event, the RNLI ensured that all lifesaving areas were continuously covered. Additionally, the lifeboats in the flotilla remained afloat and ready to launch for a rescue if needed.
Salcombe will have had a lifeboat for 126 years this year and is a registered charity relying on charitable contributions and legacies for income.
They have a team of fundraisers and hold many events throughout the year.
In an emergency at sea dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
You can call Salcombe RNLI on 01548 842159 or visit: www.salcombelifeboat.co.uk