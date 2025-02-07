South Hams residents who sign up to or renew their subscription for garden waste collection will be paying more for the service this year.
Residents who sign up before March 31 will pay a lower ‘early bird’ fee of £65 for a year-long subscription, running from April 1, that covers collections for one brown wheelie bin.
Those who sign up after March 31 will pay a slightly higher fee of £68.
South Hams District Council (SHDC) explained that the price for the year-long subscription had risen from last year because it had to “continue covering the cost” of waste services.
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson, executive member for waste, defended the increase, saying she was “proud” of the service the council had provided in the last two years.
“The £65 early bird fee works out at around £1.25 a week, which is great value for a service which saves on trips to the recycling centre, is good value and well worth considering if you have a garden.
“The quality of service for residents has been high, with reliable collections and real convenience for those who sign up. Compared to what private companies charge for collections, the annual fee represents very good value for money,” she added.
There is a maximum of two subscriptions (covering two bins) per household.
Subscribers can put grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, cut flowers and plants, small branches, weeds, leaves, twigs, windfall fruit and vase flowers in their brown bin.
Residents can sign up via the council website www.southhams.gov.uk/gardenwaste.
There will be no changes for current subscribers if they renew their subscription by April 1.
Those who decide not to sign up can still take their garden waste to all three recycling centres in the South Hams.
Full details, including opening hours, are available online at www.devon.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling/centre/